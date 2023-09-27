Selena Gomez is currently harboring all the limelight, courtesy of her strong selfie game that never fails to set up a thirst trap. The singer, who had once announced a social media break owing to mental health concerns, is now back on the app, and ‘look at her now’. Amid her sultry selfie soiree, reports of Selena spotted on a date night have been floating up in the air, and we might have some hot tea on her mystery man. Scroll through!

It’s been a few eventful months for Selena who also dropped her new song, Single Soon’ earlier this month, and also extended her makeup line Rare Beauty, introducing new brow gel that is selling like hotcakes off the shelves of Sephora. Some fan theories have also suggested that All The Murderers In The Building Star is soon to release her full-fledged album, and Selenators are just anticipating the big announcement anytime soon.

Selena Gomez recently set for her Paris abode to attend the ongoing Paris Fashion Week 2023, making headlines with her casual appearance in the city. Amid this, Selena was recently spotted with a mystery man post-watching a PSG soccer game with her friends Nicola Peltz Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham and it has now been revealed that the man of the hour is none other than Noah Beck. Interstingly, the TikTok star also shared pictures of himself attending the same game but did mention who he was with. But, recently a video of Selena’s adorable interaction with a fan surfaced on the internet and the said video also features Noah walking behind her along with her bodyguard.

Looking at the comfort and ease with which he walks around Sel, one thing is clear – he has been hanging out with the pop star for some time now. You can also check out the video below.

Previously, we had reported Sel was seen leaving a hotel with a mystery man with his arms wrapped around her shoulder. Now, seems like the mystery man was none other than Noah.

While the video and pictures are there for everyone to see, Selena has remained tight-lipped about her recent rumours. In fact, in the last few months, Selena has been making it to the point of mentioning that she has been single, including her latest track in which she celebrated her singlehood. Not to forget her TikTok video wherein she was seen shouting from the stands that she is single.

It was also rumoured that Selena recently dated The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart after the two were spotted in New York City bowling alley. She was spotted having dinner with Zayn Malik in New York City, fuelling speculations that the One Direction star has moved on from Gigi Hadid and found love in Sel.

What are your thoughts on Selena’s latest mystery man? Let us know.

