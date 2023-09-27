Ellen DeGeneres is one of the most popular faces in the American television industry and had her show running for almost two decades. The host enjoys a massive audience and fan following worldwide, and she’s friends with almost all the A-list celebrities in Hollywood, including her gal pal Jennifer Aniston. In 2019, Ellen kissed Jen on her lips, shared the picture on her Instagram handle, and got trolled for the same, as netizens dragged her wife, Portia de Rossi. Scroll below to read the scoop.

For those who don’t know, Ellen and Jen are really good friends and are often spotted chilling together at each other’s houses. While the Friends actress is single and living her best life, Ellen is married to Portia, and they’ve been together for over 15 years.

Now, talking about the throwback scoop, Jennifer Aniston has appeared on The Ellen Show multiple times in the past. In 2019, Ellen DeGeneres shared a kissing picture with the actress on her Instagram handle, which went viral on social media for all the right reasons. Hehe, the two besties kissed on the lips!

Take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellen DeGeneres (@ellendegeneres)

Reacting to Ellen DeGeneres and Jennifer Aniston’s kissing photo in Instagram, a user commented, “I love Jen! I love Ellen! But I don’t want to see them kissing if they are Best Friend! I know it’s for rating of the her show but not good if you have a wife! You can kiss her but not in the lips”

Another user commented, “David Schwimmer waking up to this be like: I’m fine (insert Ross being drunk from margaritas) 😂😂”

A third commented, “None of my business…. but aren’t you married? 🤯😢”

A fourth commented, “😲How could you kiss another woman that’s not right ur married what you did is not LOYALTY SMH I am so disappointed 😠”

What are your thoughts on Ellen’s throwback kissing pic with Aniston? Tell us in the space below.

