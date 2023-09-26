Jennifer Aniston a name that became a rage in the 90s owing to her appearance as Rachel Green in the popular sitcom Friends. She was once married to the Hollywood hunk Brad Pitt, but he soon fell out of love with her and found it in Angelina Jolie, thereby getting a divorce from her. Aniston once again married Justin Theroux, but that, too, unfortunately, didn’t last long; the actress, however, felt that both her marriages were successful in their way, and why did she feel that way even after two divorces? Let’s find out!

Aniston and Brad were married from 2000 to 2005, while her marriage with Justin was even shorter than that between 2015 and 2017. Her relationship with Brad had always been a talking point in media, and she, on multiple occasions, addressed it and clarified things in different ways, but that has always been a part of her life for a really long time.

A few years back, after her divorce from Justin Theroux, she once again spoke about her marriage in an interview with Elle. Speaking to the media outlet, she made it clear that they did not fail and it was a choice that they made to be happy. She said, “My marriages, they’ve been very successful, in [my] personal opinion. And when they came to an end, it was a choice that was made because we chose to be happy, and sometimes happiness didn’t exist within that arrangement anymore.”

Jennifer Aniston continued, “Sure, there were bumps, and not every moment felt fantastic, obviously, but at the end of it, this is our one life, and I would not stay in a situation out of fear. Fear of being alone. Fear of not being able to survive. To stay in a marriage based on fear feels like you’re doing your one life a disservice.”

She further added, “When the work has been put in, and it doesn’t seem that there’s an option of it working, that’s okay. That’s not a failure. We have these clichés around all of this that need to be reworked and retooled, you know? Because it’s very narrow-minded thinking.”

Over the years, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt came around as friends, and there were even reports of how Shiloh, Brad and Angelina Jolie’s daughter was close to the Friends star and liked spending time with her.

On the work front, Jennifer Aniston was last seen in Netflix’s Murder Mystery 2 opposite Adam Sandler.

