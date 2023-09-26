Shakira is again reportedly taking a dig at her former partner, Gerard Pique, with her latest track, El Jefe. Many have found the song’s lyrics to be a shot at her ex-beau, who she dated for over a decade before their split in 2022. While the Colombian singer is making headlines for her new song, she has now been slammed by one of her former employees who has called out her unprofessional behaviour.

The Colombian singer met the Spanish player in 2010 during the filming of her Waka Waka song, in which many football players made appearances. Since then, the two were together till 2022, as they released a joint statement announcing their split. The statement came after Pique’s cheating rumours, and fans suspected that he reportedly cheated on the singer with his current girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti.

Coming back, Shakira is now being termed as unprofessional by her former employee, Christina Castano, who worked with her on her hit track Hips Don’t Lie. Castano has spoken to Asi es la vida, per Marca, and slammed the singer’s attitude. As she recalled her time working with the singer, she revealed Shakira asked the extras not to face her and rather face the wall whenever she passed by.

She said, “It says in the contract that when Shakira passes by, they stand up and face the wall. There are no more words.” Taking a dig at the Hips Don’t Lie singer, she continued, “When you say that they shouldn’t approach you, when you take a girl who stands out more than you from the filming, then you’re not very professional.”

Cristina continued to describe Shakira as a complicated woman and added that Gerard Pique “suffered” while he was dating her. She said, “She is a woman with many fears, with many insecurities. You don’t know the reality. What this family has lived through for 12 years, what Gerard Pique has suffered, you don’t know.” “She’s the stingiest woman you’ve ever met, she doesn’t give a shit if she’s got enough.”

