Selena Gomez is currently enjoying her time in Paris with her friends. The singer-actress is reportedly there for her professional commitments and is also taking out time to explore the city of love. While she has been mentioning her relationship status as single for a long time now, Sel was recently spotted with a mystery man who had his arm around her. Well, is she really single or is it just her way of promoting her latest track, Single Soon?

Sel has been in the industry for quite a long time now. She started off as a kid with the show Barney And Friends in the early 2000s and later bagged a role in Wizards of Waverly Place. She is now the most followed woman on Instagram.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coming back, Selena Gomez recently dropped a mirror selfie with a friend in which she looked beautiful wearing a leopard print maxi dress. The singer opted for a glamorous look as she accessorised it with a pair of pointed black heels, a wallet and gold hoops. She also added a long black leather coat to her look. All decked up in the glamorous look, Sel went out to grab a meal with her close friends Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham.

As per The Mirror, the Only Murders in the Building star was spotted leaving the Costes Hotel with a casually dressed man who had his arms around her shoulders. Stepping out of the hotel, Selena Gomez saw her fans waiting to take a selfie with her and soon joined them for some snaps. While the video is currently making rounds on Twitter, the mystery man’s identity has not been revealed yet.

Selena Gomez is present on all social media platforms and enjoys a massive following. Recently, she dropped a quirky video on TikTok confirming to her fans that she is single. In the clip, she said, “Guess who has a boyfriend? Not me bitch y’all be safe out there!” Earlier this year, she was linked with Zayn Malik, but neither of the two stars confirmed the same.

Well, is Selena Gomez really single? Let us know what you think in the space below.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more stories.

Must Read: Tom Sandoval Believes He’ll Still Be Living With His Ex-Girlfriend Ariana Maddix A Year From Now As They Have To Co-Exist: “We Will Handle It The Best We Can”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News