Jimmy Fallon has come under public wrath after a few of his current and ex-employees called out his inappropriate behaviour. The Only Murders in the Building duo Martin Short and Steve Martin a few years back appeared on the show, and the clip from that episode has now resurfaced and is going viral where Short passes a sarcastic comment on The Tonight Show host. Keep scrolling to get the deets!

For the unversed, two of the existing employees and about fourteen ex-employees accused the celebrity TV show host of toxic behaviour, following which the host apologised via Zoom call. Meanwhile, several old clips of Fallon have been resurfacing on social media, adding fuel to the ongoing controversy.

In 2019, Martin Short and Steve Martin graced Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show, where Short’s remarks towards Fallon hint at the credibility of the ongoing controversy. In that episode, Short said, “This is the greatest show on television because there is no host in late-night who pretends to care as much as you do.” He further added, “No one captures phoniness like you do.” Fallon at that time, laughed it off and went on to thank him for his remarks. The episode has resurfaced on YouTube once again amidst the controversy.

Jimmy Fallon was quick to do the damage control by holding a Zoom call as per Variety and Rolling Stone; Fallon apologised to his staff and said, “It’s embarrassing, and I feel so bad. Sorry if I embarrassed you and your family and friends. I feel so bad I can’t even tell you. I want this show to be fun, it should be inclusive for everybody, it should be funny, it should be the best show, the best people.”

Jimmy Fallon, however, is not the first person to get called out and get accused of having a toxic workplace environment; prior to him, Ellen DeGeneres and Kelly Clarkson were called out for their behaviours as well.

