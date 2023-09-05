Jennifer Lopez is one of the most well-known singers worldwide, thanks to the release of chartbuster songs like On The Floor, If You Had My Love, All I Have, and more. The actress, who is currently married to the love of her life, Ben Affleck, often made the headlines owing to her private life, including her relationships – especially when it comes to dating younger guys.

Today, we take you back to when JLo got candid about dating men younger than her and the labels people gave her when she was in a relationship with Casper Smart – a guy 18 years her junior. When they were dating, Casper was 24, and Lopez was 42. Read on to know how she once shut down Ellen DeGeneres for commenting on the topic.

While on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jennifer Lopez was asked about her interest in younger men. Before the host could continue further, JLo interjected, “Okay, first of all, stop.” She continued, “I don’t date younger men. It’s not like you have to be younger. It’s not about that. I just meet people and if I go out with them, I go out with them.”

Jennifer Lopez added, “And if I like them and I like them. If I don’t, I don’t. It’s about the person. It’s about who they are. It has nothing to do with age.” Talking about the rumours that were circulating of her and Drake at that time, the singer revealed that it was strictly professional as they were working on a song. She said, “Actually, he sent me a song that he wanted me to be on, and I got on the song,” She continued, “Yeah, we have a song together. I don’t know what he’s going to do with it, but yeah.”

JLo continued, “I dated Beau and he was younger and that was the first guy ever dating younger than me and then I got labeled right away. If they’re older, they’re older. If they’re younger, they’re younger. It doesn’t matter. It’s whether or not I’m attracted to them or not, attracted to their spirit, their soul, whatever their energy is.”

Check out the clip of Jennifer Lopez talking about dating younger guys here:

What are your thoughts on women dating younger men and there being an age gap between partners? Let us know in the comments below.

