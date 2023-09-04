Jennifer Lopez needs no introduction. From being a celebrated singer to a popular actress, the diva is known for many reasons. She also has another identity, being Batman fame Ben Affleck’s wife. The songstress has a beautiful figure and often flaunts that in her pictures. She lives life unapologetically and never misses a chance to mesmerise her fans with her fashion taste.

JLo was last seen in the film The Mother. And well, in her recent post, she is truly mothering, and we ain’t complaining about that. Jennifer enjoys a massive fanbase on her Instagram handle of around 251 million, who are currently crushing over her recent post. Check it out below!

Advertisement

Advertisement

54, who? Jennifer Lopez? Nah! Is she? Well, yes, she is ageing like a fine wine and giving us body positivity goals every now and then. A few hours back, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures while collaborating with an Italian lingerie brand, ‘Intimissimi’. In the photos, Jennifer can be seen wearing a royal blue and white lacy lingerie set while putting her curvaceous physique, body flaps, cleav*ge on a racy display. She added a pullover over it.

Check out the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

With a caption that can be read as, “When it feels right…nothing else matters 🖤🤍”, JLo made the post. Jennifer flaunted her blonde locks as she kept her hair down, and with a subtle but s*xy makeover, she channelled her inner sassiness through it. She opted for a full face foundation, contoured cheeks and nose, defined brows, smokey shadow with kohl-rimmed eyes, mascara-laden lashes and brown nude lip shade- she completed the look.

Jennifer Lopez posed on her bed and in front of the mirror for the pictures and made our hearts flutter. She is s*xy, and she knows it. And well, we are definitely going gaga over it. Let us know your thoughts.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more fashion news and updates.

Must Read: Zendaya Turns Into A Seductive Goddess Sporting A Skimpy Diamond Bralette Showcasing Washboard Abs & More In Her B-Day OOTD, Making Us Go Weak In The Knees!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News