Euphoria star Zendaya turned 27 on September 1st, and the outfit she wore for her birthday is just stunning and will make your jaws drop, to say the least. It was her day, but she did not forget to give a return gift to her fans in the form of that stunning social media post. The actress showed her magnificent physique in her luxurious outfit, which was shining brighter than all of the diamonds on it.

The actress is in a relationship with her MCU co-star, Tom Holland, and the internet adores them. They have been going steady for quite some time now. Tom shared a picture of her on the occasion with the caption ‘My birthday girl’ along with a smiley face and heart eyes emoji with it. Scroll below to get a look at the Euphoria star’s OOTD.

Zendaya shared a picture of her in a lavish outfit on her official Instagram handle, and we can’t take our eyes off her. The actress is seen wearing a pink and purple swirling patterned ensemble, including a voluminous skirt and a jacket-styled crop top with long sleeves. The top exposed her top portion, and she could be seen sporting a teeny weeny shimmering br* top covered in diamonds.

The risque top barely covered her bosom and gave the outfit the perfect amount of dazzle to balance the other soft shades. Her diamond bralette is all the accessories the MCU star needed to add to her B-Day look. She styled her short bob hair in a sleek ponytail. Her makeup was on point as well, with a sheer foundation on shimmer eye shadow on the eyelids and tons of mascara to get the lifted-up eyes, which looked neat along with her well-grained eyebrows.

Zendaya sported light pink lips to go with the colour palette of her outfit, which gave her a very classy and chic look. The actress’ style statement has evolved over the years, and she has grown to become someone with poise and classiness.

Take a look at her pictures below:

Zendaya got immense appreciation for her role as Rue in Euphoria, which earned her two Emmy Awards for her brilliant performance and as per reports, she is said to be the youngest two-time Emmy winner in history. She has a lot more to achieve in the future, and this is just the beginning for her.

What are your thoughts on the actress’ B-Day outfit? Let us know in the comments, and for more such fashion stories, stay tuned to Koimoi!

