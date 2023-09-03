John Wick is one of the most successful film franchises in Hollywood, led by Keanu Reeves. John Wick: Chapter 4 was released earlier this year, and it saw praises coming in from both viewers and critics. Now, fans have been waiting for some concrete news on John Wick 5. The film’s director, Chad Stahelski, has again shed light on the matter, but it’s as dicey as always. It seems he’s confused about what to do with the popular franchise. Keep scrolling to find out what Stahelski has said now.

As per the director, Keanu is more than eager to do a fifth film, and the two have also talked about it. Even previously, Stahelski expressed his wish to explore other characters individually from the films. As of now, Ana de Armas‘ Ballerina is the only confirmed project that will be out soon.

Chad Stehelski recently appeared on the Happy Sad Confused Podcast, where he spilt his conflicted and confused plans about Keanu Reeves starrer John Wick 5, and he made it very clear that it’s not about the money for him. Stahelski said, “I don’t think there’s any reason to bring John Wick back without a real reason. Like the reason’s gotta – not get you off the hook – it’s gotta draw people back in. Because I think most of the audience would love to see Keanu back; they just don’t wanna be treated like they’re idiots.”

Stahelski has a lot of respect for the audience, and that’s clear from his comment. He added, “They don’t want to be treated like ‘hey, give me your 14 bucks, and we’ll bring back the guy, and he’ll shoot more people in the head’. I’m part of the audience, and I would feel ripped off if I did something like that. I just think it’s about keeping what was the most important thing for us – we love the character, we love the world, and if you love it, you’re gonna take care of it. So, we’ll see what happens.”

He concluded his thought about John Wick 5 by adding, “None of us are opposed to doing a 5; we just don’t know how to do it. We’re not that smart.”

The fans would surely respect his every decision, and if they plan not to go forward with the Keanu Reeves-led franchise any more, then it would be heartbreaking, but as they say, all good things must end.

