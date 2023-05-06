Keanu Reeves needs no introduction. The actor has been entertaining the audience with his impeccable acting skills over the past three decades. While he is one of the biggest stars in the film industry, many film studios wish to work with him. But, the actor was once banned for 14 years from working in a studio.

Reeves began his acting journey at a young age as he figured out he wanted to become an actor during high school. The actor made his debut with the 1986 film Youngblood in Canada. However, his breakthrough came with the 1989 film Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure. Apart from his various blockbuster films, the actor starred in the successful film series, Matrix and John Wick. He recently bid adieu to his assassin character after almost a decade.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coming back, Keanu Reeves received a lot of love for his 1994 film Speed with Sandra Bullock. The movie not only entertained the audience but also received positive reviews from critics. As the actor was approached once again by Fox for a sequel to the movie, he refused it and was, in turn, banned for 14 years.

In 2019, the actor had an interaction with GQ and opened up about his “movie jail.” The actor turned down the film to play a part in the stage production of Hamlet in Winnipeg in Canada. He added, “I didn’t work with [Fox] again until The Day the Earth Stood Still.”

No wonder Fox wanted to make the film’s sequel with Keanu following the massive collection of the 1994 movie. The movie studio reportedly earned $350 million from a budget of $30 million. The movie studio ended up making the film’s sequel, Speed 2: Cruise Control, in 1997 with Jason Patric and Sandra Bullock.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Margot Robbie Was Criticised For Going Off-Script To Kiss Brad Pitt, Netizens Reacted “…Y’all Find It Beautiful, Not Harassment, Right?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News