Keanu Reeves is one of the most bankable and successful actors worldwide. The Canadian actor is 58 years old and doesn’t look a day past 30. He’s so fit, and ageing like fine wine, and his fans often go gaga over his looks. The actor is currently dominating the headlines after the release of John Wick: Chapter 4, which has a bumper opening everywhere globally. There’s a video going viral on social media where Keanu’s transition from 1991 to 2023 sets a thirst trap for his fans as they label him ‘husband’ and drool over his physique and face. Scroll below to watch the video.

Over the years, Reeves has been a part of many successful films and franchises and is one of the world’s most followed and influential personalities. He leads a simple life, which his fans love the most about him. No actor air and such a grounded personality who never misses an opportunity to interact with his fans whenever they come to meet him.

Entertainment Tonight took to their Instagram account and shared a video of Keanu Reeves’ transition video from 1991 to 2023, and it’s the best thing you’ll see on the internet today. The Internet’s favourite ‘husband’ is dominating social media and setting a thirst trap for his fans.

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight)

Reacting to Keanu Reeves’ video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Like a fine wine!! I need a glass”

Another user commented, “2006 keanu was so 🔥🔥”

A third user commented, “That man is still fine 🔥”

A fourth user commented, “Aging so gracefully 🫶🏾”

What are your thoughts on Keanu Reeves’ transitioning video doing the rounds on the internet? Tell us in the space below.

