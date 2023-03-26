Kevin Hart is one of the world’s most successful comedians and actors. He has delivered some of the most impressive performances in Hollywood and is known for his comic timing. Like everyone else, Kevin loves One Direction, one of the most popular boy bands globally. In fact, eight years ago, Zayn Malik left the band on this very day, leaving all the fans with the most painful heartbreaks they’re still not over with. And amid the same, Kevin’s reaction of being taken aback went viral on social media. Scroll below to watch the video.

It was back in 2015 Hart was at the LA premiere of Hart’s upcoming film Get Hard, which also stars Will Ferrell. While the actor was walking the red carpet, a reporter shared the news of Zayn departing the boy band, and Kevin was literally in shock and taken aback.

Kevin Hart goes, “Whatttt?” adding further, “Time out, I can’t do — I can’t do this premiere! I can’t do this premiere!” E!News shared his reaction on their official Instagram handle; take a look at it below:

Reacting to Kevin Hart’s video of Zayn Malik departing One Direction is yet again making netizens revisit it. One user on Instagram commented, “It all went south in the world after this 🙌🏽”

Another user commented, “Kevin is really a bucket full 😂😂😂😂WhAt!!!!!! 😂😂😂😂Damnnnn”

A third user commented, “This was the whole world reaction in a vid 😢”

A fourth user commented, “No, don’t remind me, this was my first heart break.”

What are your thoughts on Kevin Hart’s reaction to Zayn Malik’s departure from One Direction back in the day? Tell us in the space below.

