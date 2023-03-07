One man who can leave the entire internet in a frenzy is Harry Styles. The actor uses his social media front in a way that he keeps teasing his fans about things happening in his life professionally and personally and doesn’t reveal the significant details until their curiosity has touched the peak. While focusing much more on his acting calibre, the musician has been in the news for many things. But nothing can be compared to the storm he has brought today with his latest gym selfie that hints at a One Direction Reunion.

Yes, you read that right. The band that aces their years in business have been on a permanent hiatus since 2016. All the One Direction members have gone their separate ways and continue to do their solo jobs at the moment. But the fact that 1D stood for hope and all that you love, the Directioners (fans of the band) never really lost hope of their reunion in the future, and seems like it might be fruitful.

Turns out Harry Styles has still not moved on from One Direction and continues to be in love with the band that gave him the fame that he managed to built his flourishing career on today. The actor-musician dropped a selfie of him wearing a One Direction t-shirt, and fans are screaming reunion as we speak. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

So Harry Styles was just having another workout at the gym when he saw a mirror and decided to pose for a selfie. He even shared the picture on his Instagram story, and it happened to have him wearing a t-shirt with pictures of all the One Direction members printed on it. The t-shirt is from the 2012 merchandise that the band launched, and fans cannot keep calm because they think he was hinting at a possible reunion. But as the picture went viral, Harry deleted it.

But that didn’t stop fans from taking screenshots and taking the discussion to Twitter. Check the reactions below.

Can’t believe I’m reading a book that covers the One Direction fandom on the internet in the early 2010s, reliving my 1D Twitter and Wattpad days, when Harry Styles accidentally posts THIS pic.twitter.com/bSOqBNKxiU — Pand (@PandMilo) March 7, 2023

THE SHIRT OMG ONE DIRECTION REUNION COMING SOON AHH MY HEART 🥺♥️ pic.twitter.com/xhuqHwlw1e — fernandoᴴᴸᴺ⸆⸉ SEEING CONAN | ia exams (@faultlinexitt) March 6, 2023

WAKING UP ??? TO HARRY STYLES ?? WEARING A ONE DIRECTION SHIRT ?? IN 2023 ??????? pic.twitter.com/zJCAAxnzdn — ash || A❥TV (@sunfflouwerry) March 6, 2023

WHAT TJE FUCK IS THISSSSSS IS THIS LIKE A HINT THAT THERWS A ONE DIRECTION REUNION pic.twitter.com/DFhacUHiwb — m (@xoxoxogossipxo) March 6, 2023

OH MY GOD STOP IT RIGHT NOW. HARRY STYLES IS WEARING A ONE DIRECTION SHIRT. I’M NOT OKAY RIGHT NOW. MY ONE DIRECTION HEART RIGHT NOW. SCREAMING, CRYING & THROWING UP pic.twitter.com/QjO9adjfEw — Rebecca 🦋|SEEING ED SHEERAN (@ITSMEBECCALAUDI) March 6, 2023

his ass thinking if he deleted it no one would see it as if we already don’t have it as wallpaper uploaded in every social platform and being printed on several objects as we speak pic.twitter.com/m83WahndkB — pilu AOTV 🌙✈️ (@callitdevotion) March 6, 2023

Back in 2015, Zayn Malik was the first to quit the band and walk away. The others continued to perform for a year before going on a permanent hiatus in 2016. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

