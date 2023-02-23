Bella Hadid is one one of the most popular supermodels in the world. She isn’t just talented but very successful in her field and has done some incredible work over the years. While she’s often in the spotlight for her personal and professional life, today we bring you a throwback to the time when she took a sly dig at her sister Gigi Hadid’s ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik after the singer got into a physical fallout with her mother Yolanda Hadid in an Instagram story. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Bella enjoys a massive fan following among her fans and especially on social media with over 57 million followers on Instagram. The Victoria’s Secret model often shares sultry pictures and videos of herself on the photo-sharing site but what we love about Hadid is that she never shies away from expressing her views on political issues that involve women empowerment.

Now coming back to the topic, it was in 2021 that Gigi Hadid’s trouble in paradise with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik was doing the rounds on social media. Zayn reportedly got into a physical fallout with Gigi’s mother Yolanda Hadid over his daughter Khai.

Later, Gigi Hadid’s sister took a sly dig at Zayn Malik through an Instagram story which she deleted later. Bella Hadid’s deleted post read, “I can do nothing for you but work on myself. You can do nothing for me but work on yourself.” There was a naked woman lying on the beach featuring the quote in the post, as reported by People.

What are your thoughts on Bella Hadid taking a dig at sister Gigi Hadid’s ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik through an Instagram story? Tell us in the space below.

