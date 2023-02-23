Christopher Nolan, one of the finest filmmakers in the history of cinema, has given remarkable projects that have left the world spellbound. His vision for the film speaks for itself as from the storyline to the cast, everything is pitch-perfect. The director also gave The Dark Knight Trilogy trilogy starring Christain Bale. As he was associated with for a small period of time, he once took inspiration from a fellow director, Zack Snyder for his sci-fi Interstellar.

Zack Snyder directed the Man of Steel featuring Henry Cavill as Superman and created his own Snyderverse. While Nolan did not work as a director for the movie, he was associated as a producer as he believed in Snyder’s vision. Read on to find out how the Man of Steel directed helped in a particular scene of Nolan’s sci-fi epic Interstellar.

Christopher Nolan took a few visual inspirations from the aesthetics of Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel movie for a particular scene. During a conversation with Daily Beat, Nolan shared that the all-American feel of these farms was reminiscent of Superman’s upbringing. He shot the cornfield scene in Interstellar by taking reference from Man of Steel’s scene.

“That all-American iconography has always been so potent in the Superman myth. It was in this script before I came to the project—he was developing the script for Steven Spielberg to direct, originally—and I think the Americana had worked its way in there. I certainly found it very helpful when I realized we were going to have to grow our own corn,” said Interstellar Director Christopher Nolan.

I really love this movie and the fact that this is the same corn field used in 'Man Of Steel' So here it is, The Interstellar by Christopher Nolan Appreciation Tweet pic.twitter.com/DPHYNAHJ14 — Jayant (@UNostalgia4) March 7, 2022

The Interstellar director called up Zack Snyder asking him about corn development and how long and hard it actually is based on location, The Man of Steel director had a few link-ups with productions and farmers to help with the corn growth scene in the interstellar movie.

Man Of Steel 🤝 Interstellar : The corn connection. Nolan had called up Zack asking him about corn development and how long and hard it actually is based on location, Zack had a few link ups with productions and farmers to help with corn growth on interstellar. pic.twitter.com/JBaMVVhZrN — The DC Syndicate (@TheDC_Syndicate) June 8, 2021

