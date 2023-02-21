Henry Cavill’s portrayal of Superman has been remembered by fans and recently director Richard Donner who directed the 1978 OG ‘Superman’ and 2006 released ‘Superman II: The Richard Donner Cut’ blasted the character representation. The director talked about how Zack Snyder made the character, unlike his vision. Read on to find out what he has to say!

As the Man of Steel director, Zack Snyder has been called out by fans to restore his Snyder verse on social media, he has many haters. On the other hand, when Henry Cavil announced that he will not be returning to play Karl El, the fans blasted the DCU and its executives.

As reported by Slash Films, Richard Donner talked about the representation of DC’s Superman. He says, “It’s a cool point of view to be like, ‘My heroes are still innocent. My heroes didn’t f*cking lie to America. My heroes didn’t embezzle money from their corporations. My heroes didn’t f*cking commit any atrocities.’ That’s cool. But you’re living in a f*cking dream world.”

When Henry Cavill became the 21st-century Superman, the audiences weren’t sure how to take the gritty, murdering version of a hero who’d previously been defined by his motto: “Truth, justice, and the American way.”

Later, Richard Donner says he was not impressed with the deconstruction enterprise Zack Snyder was running. In another conversation with Den of Geek in 2018, the director said, “I don’t see Superman as the way he’s being treated today, which is in a very dark fashion. I think we’re in strange, dark days of moviemaking, but Superman was a hero. He was a fantasy, but we believed him. He’s not treated like that anymore. I’m not happy with it.”

Let us know what do you think about the statement by Superman OG Director Richard Donner. Do you think he is right about the representation of characters in the DCU

