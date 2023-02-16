Ever since the rumours of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan coming together for the biggest Spy Universe surfaced on the web, fans have been waiting with bated for its update. According to the latest media reports, the two superstars are all set to team up for Aditya Chopra’s film. They were last seen together in a proper two-hero film Karan Arjun, which was released in 1995. Later they came together to beat the bad guys in Pathaan. Furthermore, SRK and Dabangg Khan will now set the screens on fire on Diwali with Tiger 3.

Despite all the excitement all around, fans are now waiting to see another addition to the Spy Universe. After Tiger aka. Avinash Singh Rathore in Ek Tha Tiger, and Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017, and Hrithik Roshan arrived as Kabir in War. Followed by Pathaan.

Now here’s the latest development! As per the latest media reports, Aditya Chopra has locked the script for ‘Tiger’ by Salman Khan and ‘Pathaan’ Shah Rukh Khan’s face-off and it will be somewhat like what happened between Iron Man and Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Batman vs Superman in DC universe.

A source close to the development revealed to Pinkvilla, “The plot of this epic two-hero crossover film featuring Tiger and Pathaan has been locked. The film will be the first proper 2 hero collaboration for the two mighty Khans since the release of Karan Arjun in 1995. The story of this Tiger – Pathaan two-hero film has been developed by Aditya Chopra himself along with Shridhar Raghavan, who has been appointed by Adi as the Mentor Writer of the haloed YRF Spy Universe.”

“It’s going to be Tiger v/s Pathaan in this two-hero film. The film will be a face-off between the two giant superstars of Indian Cinema, much like what happened between Iron Man and Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Batman vs Superman from the DC Universe,” added the source further.

Earlier the report in the same entertainment portal revealed that Aditya Chopra is planning to take things to the next level by mounting a two-hero action spectacle featuring Tiger and Pathaan i.e., Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. The report further stated that Chopra has been working on this idea for a while now and he will be extensively working on the script, screenplay, and dialogues.

Well, looks like, all the fans and moviegoers can expect a big dhamaka on the silver screen. We are already excited. What about you? Do let us know!

