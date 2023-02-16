Handsome hunk Aditya Roy Kapur enjoys a huge fanbase all across the nation. The actor is known for his charisma and chivalrous personality. Recently, the Ludo actor hosted a special screening of his upcoming web series ‘The Night Manager’ in Mumbai, during which he had a bizarre encounter with a female fan that made him quite uncomfortable.

Being a celebrity is not easy. As much as they are loved and adored by their fans, sometimes that admiration can get a little uncomfortable. Over the years, Bollywood celebrities have shared their stories of awkward fan encounters and recently, actor Aditya Roy Kapur had to face it. He was forcefully kissed by a female fan during the screening of his much-awaited web series The Night Manager. The actor looked quite uncomfortable but the fan didn’t stop. Scroll below for the details!

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a video that is going viral on the internet, Aditya Roy Kapur can be seen coming out from the screening of his upcoming web series that was organised for his friends and contemporaries from showbiz. As soon as the actor stepped out, he was approached by a bunch of fans for a selfie, and that is when an excited female fan tried to kiss him. While Aditya managed to pull away, she attempted to kiss him again. The actor tried to slowly distance himself but she refused to let him go. The fan eventually kissed his hands before he left the spot and now, netizens are sharply reacting to the video and calling it pure harassment.

One of the users wrote, “Oh god! This kind of harassment is not right! What is wrong with people? Even if I like him but I won’t forcefully try to kiss him, that’s pure harassment!”

“Poor guy. Terrible behaviour from this woman…”

Another user was quick to point out that if a man would have done this to a female celebrity, how reactions would have been different and wrote, “Imagine a man doing this to an actress. He would have been booked by now for molestation, and feminists would have gone crazy…”

A lot of users lauded Aditya Roy Kapur for handling the situation like a true gentleman. One of the users wrote, “Men of culture.”

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Well, we condemn such behaviour as it is important to understand that actors are humans too, and we should respect their privacy. What are your thoughts on this? Let us know it comments below.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan With Ryan Gosling In A Desi Remake Of La La Land? Well, That Could Be True Because “Bebo Doesn’t Mind Working With Him”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News