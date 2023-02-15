Bollywood actresses like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas have made a mark in Hollywood. Kareena Kapoor Khan also wants to make her mark in the coveted Hollywood industry, and she wants to work with Ryan Gosling.

For the Hindi adaptation of Marvel’s audio series Wastelanders, Kareena and her husband-actor Saif Ali Khan will each voice a different Marvel character in two separate episodes: Black Widow and Peter Quill, respectively.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Scarlett Johansson performed the legendary role of Black Widow. Speaking to the news agency PTI, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that Saif thought she would make a wonderful voice for the character (MCU).

Furthermore, opening up about working with her favourite Hollywood actor, she chose Ryan Gosling. “People from here are going to the West, hoping that a lot of actors from the west would come here, we would be equally honoured and excited. I don’t mind working with Ryan Gosling. I never wanted to do that (act in Hollywood). I am too rooted here. My babies are too young, I got married and everything happened so fast. Now, it is impossible to leave them. But, Marvel comes here,” she said.

Talking about lending her voice, Kareena said, “They (makers) cast our voice at the same time because I remember telling Saif, ‘I am offered Black Widow’ and he was like, ‘You have to do it because you are the perfect Black Widow and there is no one else who could dub it’. I kept reading about her character and figured that I was resonating with it a lot. Saif has already lent his voice for his character. We are very excited about it. These characters are going to be Indian and are going to be owned by Indian actors through their voice, which everyone across India and globe will be hearing.”

Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord, Marvel’s Wastelanders: Hawkeye, Marvel’s Wastelanders: Black Widow, Marvel’s Wastelanders: Wolverine, Marvel’s Wastelanders: Doom, and Marvel’s Wastelanders, which will conclude the series with an epic finale, are the six seasons of the Hindi Audible Original podcast show.

