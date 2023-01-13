Bringing entertainment, comedy and social messaging under one umbrella, ZEE5 Global is set for the world digital premiere of Rakul Preet Singh starrer, Chhatriwali. The social comedy directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala revolves around the taboo subject of sex. In the movie, Rakul Preet Singh, a home tutor, takes up a job as a Quality Control Head in a condom factory. Initially embarrassed by her job, she soon realises the importance of sex education and the lack of awareness in society surrounding sex.

She then begins a funny yet brave journey of using her expertise to challenge age-old societal taboos around sex by educating the youth. The complete family entertainer also stars Sumeet Vyas, Satish Kaushik, Dolly Ahluwalia, and Rajesh Tailang in pivotal roles.

The movie will mark its World Digital premiere on ZEE5 Global on January 20. In an interview with the media, Rakul Preet Singh said, “For me, every one of my films has been special, but Chhatriwali is extra special for a number of reasons.

Finally, after so many years in the industry, I will be the movie’s star, and what could be better than a comedy with a strong social message? By promoting the use of male contraceptives and safe sex through the movie, I am joining the fight against HIV.”

Chhatriwali stars Rakul Preet Singh as Sanya Dhingra, Sumeet Vyas as Rishi Kalra, Satish Kaushik as Ratan Lamba, Dolly Ahluwalia as Dhingra Aunty, Rajesh Tailang as Rajan Kalra / Bhai Ji, Prachee Shah Paandya as Nisha Kalra, Rakesh Bedi as Madan Chacha, Riva Arora as Mini Kalra

ZEE5 has acquired the streaming rights to the movie and dropped the trailer in which Rakul Preet is heard saying the intriguing dialogue, “Seekhenge to galti aur galat dono se bachenge.”

