Kartik Aaryan is the beaming ray of hope Bollywood desperately needs at this point. While biggies like Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan, and Runway among others turned out to be massive flops, it was Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 that worked wonders and revived theatres. Now, the actor is hoping his upcoming film Shehzada only witnesses a better trend and crosses the 200 crore milestone. Scroll below for all the details!

Shehzada is an action-drama film directed by Rohit Dhawan. It marks Kartik’s reunion with Luka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon. The lead male actor is also making his production debut with the film which is a remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar will also be seen in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking about reviving theatres with films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan at the press conference yesterday said, “I’m grateful for people coming and watching my films in theatres and I hope the same thing happens with this film and with my future films, too. I hope Shehzada crosses the Rs 200 crore-mark.”

Kartik Aaryan added, “Fingers crossed. I hope Shehzada does well. Our industry needs it. The film is a massy family entertainer, which audience see in huge numbers”

Father of Allu Arjun and Shehzada co-producer Allu Aravind was also certain that their film will surpass Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 at the box office. He said, “We’ll definitely break the record of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. That was a complete family entertainer, this is an even bigger family entertainer, and people are loving such films. This has everything: family, action, comedy, music. So, it’s sure to break Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (box office)’s record.”

Well, fingers crossed!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates.

Must Read: Pathaan: “There Would Never Be A Star Like Shah Rukh Khan!” Invites Fans At 2 AM In His Hotel Room & Chats, Giving Them The Surprise Of The Lifetime!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News