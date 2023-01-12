Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a global star and one of the most adored Bollywood celebrities. She has made a name for herself in the industry with her power-packed performances. The 40 – year -old is quite active on social media and she is often targeted by trollers.

Priyanka enjoys a massive fanbase but being a public figure means a lot of things -it can mean love, adoration and it can also mean massive trolling. In fact, sometimes an actor’s biggest fans can turn into their biggest critic. Recently, a lot of celebrities have been called out for getting work done on their face and one of them is Priyanka Chopra Jonas. One of her old pictures went viral on social media and netizens were quick to respond with nasty messages. Scroll down to read the scoop.

Several actors and actresses have been called out for getting alleged plastic surgeries. Recently, the old pictures of Bollywood divas including Priyanka Chopra went viral on Reddit and netizens were quick to respond after witnessing major changes on her face. She was brutally trolled for the major changes on her face. Notably, back in the day, PeeCee was accused of getting a nose job done, which she later clarified was a byproduct of surgery she had to get done to treat her sinus. Even though people didn’t quite believe it, the Fashion actor never changed the narrative. However, the recent viral photo has made people question if she got something on her face.

A user wrote, “ Holy Sh*t PC looked different like f*ck.”

“PC has too much work done on her face”, another user wrote.

Another user commented, “ Priyanka and her nostrils are two separate entities.”

“Her new eyebrows look weird”, another user wrote.

A user wrote, “Looks like she is shedding skin.”

On the work front

Dostana actress will be next in Hollywood film Love Again which will release later this year. Talking about his Bollywood project, she was last seen in the Sky is Pink.

