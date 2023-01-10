Priyanka Chopra Jonas hosted a special screening of ‘Chhello Show’ (Last Film Show), India’s official entry for the Academy Awards, for the voters who decide the Oscars in Los Angeles.

The screening was followed by a dinner reception in Los Angeles for members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences.

‘Last Film Show’ is one of 15 movies, along with the Korean ‘Decision to Leave’, Denmark’s ‘Holy Spider’ and Pakistan’s ‘Joyland’, on the Best International Feature Film short list for the 95th Academy Awards.

The Los Angeles event was attended by the film’s lead actor, Bhavin Rabari, along with director Pan Nalin and producer Dheer Momaya and a host of Academy members.

Sharing her thoughts, Priyanka Chopra Jonas told the guests at the event: “I feel it’s a really great time for our movies and I feel so great to be able to always be the shoulders for people from my country, from my industry. Obviously Pan Nalin, he is one of the most prolific filmmakers from our country. He made a movie that I love, ‘Angry Indian Goddesses’.”

She added: “I have been a fan of his since I watched that movie. I was very excited to see ‘Last Film Show’ that he made with Dheer Momaya, and Siddharth Roy Kapur who is not here. I’ve done many movies with him. He’s also a producer on this movie. So whether I knew them or not I am a fan of ‘Last Film Show’ and those who have watched it will remember it.”

Director Pan Nalin and Producers Siddharth Roy Kapur and Dheer Momaya said in a joint statement: “Priyanka is a global icon, a tremendously talented actor and most of all, a very generous person. We are very moved that she extended her support to Last Film Show by hosting this screening. The team was most thrilled by how much she loved the film, especially the performances of the child actors.”

The film was released by Samuel Goldwyn Films in the U.S. and by Roy Kapur Films in India. Orange Studios is releasing the film in France, while Shochiku Studios and Medusa are bringing it to Japanese and Italian cinemas respectively.

