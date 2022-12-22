Priyanka Chopra is a global star and she enjoys a huge fandom. Given her popularity, The Sky Is Pink actress always remains under media scrutiny. Her spotting pictures are regular on the internet and the actress herself is also quite active on social.

However, Priyanka was recently accused of her selling her and husband Nick Jonas pictures from Christmas shopping in New Jersey to Paparazzi to get them published on a news portal by an American Tiktoker.

A TikTok user by the username @thekylemarsia called Priyanka Chopra ‘foreign B+ Lister and accused her of selling her pictures. However, this didn’t go well with the netizens and they brutally trolled her.

In one of her videos, she said, “The recent pictures from New Jersey were actually clicked by Priyanka Chopra’s manager and sold to publishers.” The TikTok user further added, “Like every good PR couple, they got a spot in Daily Mail…. Wait for the staged pictures. I had a client in Montclair, New Jersey. I spent so many nights in the hotel, this is emotionally damaging. I love how it says, ‘before uploading her Insta story, Priyanka and Nick were spotted picking up a few items in Montclair, New Jersey.’ No one is spotted in Montclair, New Jersey.”

As soon as the video went viral, the American Tiktoker was slammed for calling Priyanka Chopra a foreign-born B+ Lister.

A user wrote, “How f*ck she knows who even got money is beyond me. She is def jealous.”

Another user wrote, “Paps are not new but this woman expects us to believe that multi-millionaire PC wants money from selling her pics. I sense bitterness and racism. Fake news.”

The money from the supposed sale of pap photos will be the tenth of money her restaurant makes in a day. This is blatant racism. Unfortunately, nothing in the US these days”, another comment read.

Priyanka Chopra is currently holidaying with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti. The actress will be next seen in Hollywood films like Love Again and Ending Things. She is also set to make her OTT debut with the Citadel.

