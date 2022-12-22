It was a very good Wednesday for Avatar: The Way of Water as the collections hardly fell. Tuesday numbers were 16 crores and now Wednesday too is almost the same with 15 crores* coming on. The drop in numbers is quite manageable and it has been seen that for the best of the films the fall is bigger on Wednesday and Thursday when compared to Monday and Tuesday. However, this doesn’t seem to be the same for this film.

The James Cameron directed sci-fi action drama has now collected 177 crores and today it will go past the lifetime collections of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. In fact, the film will most likely get past the 190 crores mark as well and if the momentum continues the way things have been so far then there is a very good possibility of the 200 Crore Club being hit tomorrow itself.

Avatar: The Way of Water will also have Cirkus for company from tomorrow onwards, which means for theatres it’s going to be a double bonanza. A bountiful weekend awaits the industry ahead since it’s also Christmas round the corner and post that there would be an extended long weekend till the New Year as the festivities and celebrations begin well in advance.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

