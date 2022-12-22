James Cameron Explains Why He Shot Avatar 2 & Avatar 3 At The Same Time Taking A Sly Dig At Stranger Things: "We Like The Characters, But You Know"

James Cameron is one of the perfectionist directors in Hollywood who likes to execute exactly how his vision looked. His recently released Avatar: The Way of Water is creating quite a buzz at the box office market and has been receiving appreciation across the world. Amid it, the director explained the reason behind shooting Avatar 2 and Avatar 3 at the same time.

For the unversed, Avatar 2 and Avatar 3, which will release in 2024, and parts of the fourth film have been shot at the same time. Many are left surprised with this revelation, but the maverick filmmaker has a perfect reasoning for it. For that, he even took brought Stranger Things into the discussion.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, talking about how it’s important for the characters to look like their age as the growth of a young performer can affect how a character might look in the films, James Cameron explained why he started shooting following parts along with Avatar: The Way of Water. He cited an example of Jack Champion who plays Spider. He was 13 when he started shooting Avatar 2, and now he is 18.

Taking a sly dig at Stranger Things’ characters and casting, James Cameron said in the same interview, “Otherwise, you get — and I love Stranger Things — but you get the Stranger Things effect where they’re supposed to still be in high school [but] they look like they’re 27. You know, I love the show. It’s OK, we’ll suspend disbelief. We like the characters, but, you know.”

Meanwhile, according to Jeff Sneider on The Hot Mic podcast, as reported by Screenrant, James Cameron, who has already begun work on Avatar 3, demanded a complete VFX of the 9-hour-long cut that he has submitted to the 20th Century Fox Studios. He’s insisting on doing the VFX for this cut, so that all 9 hours get fully VFX’d, then he’ll cut it down.

