Director James Cameron is buckling up for the worldwide release of his upcoming film, Avatar: The Way Of Water, the sequel is coming out over a decade after the first film Avatar, and there have been some shocking details coming out about the director. The first was in development even before his blockbuster film Titanic was released.

The first instalment of the film was released back in 2009 and holds the record of earning $2.8 billion at the box office, even beating Avengers Endgame and becoming the highest-grossing film of all time. After the release of the film, actor Sam Worthington revealed an unusual detail about the while filming it.

Sam Worthington, who played a key role in the first movie and will also be reprising his character in the upcoming sequel, revealed in an interview years after the release that Cameron used to nail a phone on the walls. As per reports by the prestigious Express, in this throwback article, the actor made this revelation and said, “If a mobile phone goes off, [Cameron would] nail it to the wall with a nail gun.” It was said that the director did the exact same thing with a runner’s mobile on the set. Addressing the rumour, Cameron said, “Would I nail a cellphone to the wall with a nail gun? Absolutely, if it went off in the middle of a take. But it doesn’t mean I would be emotionally enraged. I would do it in a calculated theatrical way.”

James Cameron also said, “But when the story gets told later, it sounds like somebody who’s constantly off at the deep end. That’s the beauty of my reputation. I don’t have to shout anymore because the word is out there already.” As per the article addressing the rumour, he also mentioned, “I really only threaten to nail gun the stuff.” However, there was one instance when he actually nailed multiple mobile phones to the wall, and that was on the Jay Leno Show. Fans cannot throw away the entire incident as James Cameron is known to be a hard taskmaster.

James Cameron directed Avatar: The Way Of Water is all set to release on 16th December, and the advance booking for the same has also begun. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such news and updates on entertainment.

