Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish franchise is one of the most loved and admired by kids, adults – everyone. It has superhero gimmicks but it also portrays different layers of emotions when it comes to family. However, sometime earlier this year, Hrithik Roshan had announced the fourth venture of Krrish, and now a Pakistani guy is making quite a buzz on the internet by dressing like Krrish and making videos like him. Have you watched him yet? Scroll below to find out!

For the unversed, Krrish is the continuous franchise from the iconic movie Koi Mil Gaya starring Hrithik and Preity Zinta. Later, in the Krrish movies, we could see Hrithik along with Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Vivek Oberoi, and others in pivotal roles.

Recently, we stumbled upon a video shared by a meme page, named ‘naughtyworld’, where we could see a Pakistani guy dressed as Hrithik Roshan‘s Krrish, doing stunts on the road and running like him on the OG music score of the film. Well, to be honest, the person looked more like Krrish than Hrithik Roshan did. Haha! Before Krrish 4 can be released, does Hrithik Roshan need to take a look at this Pakistani guy’s interpretation of it?

Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗠𝗲𝗺𝗲𝘀 | 𝗡𝗲𝘄𝘀 | 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗱𝘆 (@naughtyworld_)

As soon as the video hit the internet, it created a buzz among the netizens. One of them commented, “Rohit be like : ab yea kab paida hua bc😂😂😂wo be PAK me…” Another one wrote, “😹🙏🙏yarrrrrrrr HRX ko heart attack ajaeyaga”. One of the comments can be read as, “Bhai ise Krish 4 me le Lena Original Krish ko fail kr dega99” while another one penned, “Rohit b like:maa mujhe kuch dikhai nhi de rha h maaa🙂.” Another netizen joked, “Krish : far from home🙂”

Well, it’s enough internet for the day kind of a video. LOL! What say? What are your thoughts about this Pakistani guy’s take on Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish? Let us know in the comments!

