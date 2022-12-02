Hrithik Roshan returned on the big screen with Vikram-Vedha after quite some time, and soon he will be seen opposite Deepika Padukone; they will be pairing up for the first time, But more than professional Hrithik is in the news for his personal life, and recently once again he came under the radar of public scrutiny, let’s find out why?

Hrithik and his former wife, Sussanne Khan, got separated in 2013 and finally got divorced in 2014; after that, there has been news of link-ups, but currently, he is in a relationship with actor-musician Saba Azad. They have been rumoured to be dating since January this year and make a lot of public appearances together too.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan returned to the city after finishing a shoot in Assam for his upcoming film Fighter and, last night went out on a dinner date with his girlfriend. After completing their dinner, both of them were seen walking towards their car when a fan approached them for a picture. In the video posted by Fashion Photographer and digital creator Manav it can be seen the actor is pushing away the fan clearing the way for his girlfriend to get in the car.

After completing their dinner, both of them were seen walking towards their car when a fan approached them for a picture. In the video posted by Fashion Photographer and digital creator, Manav Manglani on his Instagram, it can be seen the actor is pushing away the fan, clearing the way for his girlfriend to get in the car.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

As one can expect in this digital age, the video sent the netizens into a frenzy, calling Hrithik Roshan out for his behaviour. Take a look at what they are saying, “Shame Hrithik!!! U can politely just say no not now…don’t push people like this…yu nahi south stars ke piche ab log zada crazy ho rahe h…learn from them.”

“Unfollowing him after seeing this behaviour of #hrithikroshan”

What is this behaviour @hrithikroshan sir…

Wo pyar se selfi k liyee request karr rahaa thaa….

Bhuloo matt inhii logo ki wajah se tum log itnee sirr chadhee huyee ho… 😮

“so he’s losing his hair from back and he giving that fan attitude by pushing him? Respect gone down Hrithik!”

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan’s upcoming film will also feature Anil Kapoor, besides being his first film with Deepika Padukone, and one can imagine the hype about it. Both actors are well established in their own way in the Indian film industry and seeing those two powerhouses of talent come together finally will be a visual treat for the audience. Let us your views in the comment section.

Must Read: “Shah Rukh Khan Aaj King Khan Thodi Bane…”: Says Ranveer Singh Going Gaga Over SRK, Adds “Uska Tinka Bhi Kar Paaun…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News