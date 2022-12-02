It’s been more than a decade that Ranveer Singh has been entertaining us with his versatile acting skills, immense energy, and powerful dance moves. And it’s nothing new that Ranveer idolises Shah Rukh Khan who is an idol for many actors. Decades after decades, SRK has given back-to-back hit movies to Bollywood be it as Raj or Rahul or even G-One in Ra-one. Now, in a media conversation when Ranveer got compared to SRK, here’s how he reacted. Scroll below!

For those who don’t know, SRK had taken a long break from the movies but now he is all set with one after another movie, including Pathaan, Dunki, and Jawaan, and well, we cannot wait any longer.

At the trailer launch event of Cirkus, when a journalist asked Ranveer Singh as Shah Rukh Khan had started his career with Circus and became the King of Bollywood, now Ranveer is also doing Cirkus so would he have also become King, would he like to share his journey as well. To this, Ranveer could be seen getting overwhelmed and shared that he idolises him and if can do even a part of what SRK has done then it will be enough for him.

In the video shared from Koimoi’s Instagram handle, Ranveer Singh can be heard saying while talking about Shah Rukh Khan, “Aaj King Khan thodi bane woh kitne saalo se King hai. Aapne meri shobha bada di mera naam unke saath leke. Unko dekhke toh kabhi socha tha ki hum bhi actor banenge. Woh toh humare idol hai. Unka jo contribution hai Hindi cinema mein it is one of a kind. Bass unki tarah jaisa unhone pyaar kamaya hai aur bata hai logon mein uska tinka bhi kar paaun toh meri life fulfill ho jayegi.”

Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer, and Rohit Shetty’s directorial Cirkus will release on December 23, 2022. Are you excited about it? Let us know in the comments!

