Time and again Shah Rukh Khan has opened up about his onscreen image which he has created for himself in the hearts and minds of his fans. After being the king of romance for years, he will now be seen stepping into the action avatar. SRK will be seen doing high-definition action scenes in Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, which has been in the making for quite some time.

Co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the pivotal roles, it will hit the theatre screens on January 25, next year. But before signing Pathaan did you know no one ever offered SRK an action film? Well, neither did we until he himself revealed the same.

Shah Rukh Khan in his latest interview revealed that he was never offered an action film. Now he has planned to do an action film next year. He further cited Mission Impossible as an example and said he wants to do such kinda over-the-top action films.

Speaking to Deadline, Shah Rukh Khan revealed, “I’ve never done an action film, I’ve done really sweet love stories, I’ve done some social dramas, I’ve done some bad guys, but nobody was taking me for action. I’m 57 years old, and I thought for the next years I have to do action films, I want to do Mission Impossible-ish kind of films. I want to do over-the-top kind of action films.”

Since yesterday Shah Rukh Khan has become the talk of the town for different reasons. After wrapping up the shooting schedule for director Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in Saudi Arabia, he was seen performing Umrah at the holy place of Mecca. Soon after his photos surfaced on the web, it went viral and netizens hailed them. The superstar is currently juggling between the shoots of his upcoming film including Dunki, Pathaan and Jawan.

Earlier, a couple of photos and videos of SRK and Deepika Padukone shooting Pathaan in Spain had gotten leaked on social media taking it by storm.

