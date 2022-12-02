Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol have been winning people’s hearts with their phenomenal chemistry and charm, and they are still one of the best on-screen pairs Bollywood has ever seen. The audience just can’t seem to get enough of them, be it a movie, an interview or a film promotion; similarly, a recent encounter between the two has got the fans excited. Read below to find out what that is.

The duo started their journey with director Abbas-Mustan’s film, Baazigar, which featured Khan in a negative role and became one of the most talked about films of their career. They have done a total of seven films together, and all of them were super hits.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Among all the films that the pair starred in, one particular movie still stands out and holds a special place in everyone’s hearts, and that is Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. The film was released in 1995 and is still running in Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir. Recently, at the ongoing Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol reunited once again since their DDLJ was the opening film there. A video posted on Twitter by a Fanclub, salaam venky era|, posted a video of them recreating the iconic moment.

In one of the video clips, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen singing the song Tujhe Dekha To… for Kajol, with his iconic pose of arms spread out. Not only that, he also recited one of his dialogues from the movie Baazigar which featured Kajol and Shilpa Shetty opposite him.

In this age and time, Bollywood is all about remakes. Hence it won’t be a farfetched idea if they think of bringing them back for DDLJ Part 2 since Shah Rukh is back with the Yash Raj Productions after a long time; their movie Pathaan is all set to release in January next year. He will also be doing Dunki with Rajkumar Hirani; after 2019, SRK is all set to make a comeback. After his extended cameo in Brahmastra, he has once again established the power of his stardom, and fans are eagerly waiting for upcoming movies.

As for Kajol, her movie Salaam Venky, which is on euthanasia, is all set to release on 9th December 2022. What do you think about DDLJ2? Do let us know in the comment section and for more of such latest entertainment-related news, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Suhana Khan Asked Father Shah Rukh Khan To ‘Stay Away’, Questioned “Why Aren’t You Working?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News