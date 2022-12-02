Ananya Panday is one of the most popular gen Z stars in Bollywood right now. The actress happens to be Chunky Panday and Bhavna Pandey’s eldest daughter and is quite popular on social media. Earlier today, Ananya was snapped outside her yoga class where her fans from Indore were waiting for the actress but she ignored them and walked off towards her car. Netizens are now reacting to the same and social media and trolling her while comparing her with Shehnaaz Gill. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Ananya happens to be really popular on social media with over 24 million followers on Instagram. She often shares peppy reels, pictures while flaunting her chic wardrobe to her fans giving major style goals. Now coming back to the topic, Panday was spotted exiting her yoga class donning a sporty wardrobe.

Ananya Panday was seen wearing black coloured shorts that she paired with a pink coloured t-shirt. She styled her sporty attire with flip-flops and looked chic as ever in the same. Take a look at video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Reacting to the video, a user on Instagram commented, “She is not Shenaaz gill who care for fan. She is starkid.”

Another user commented, “Aise log ko jyada bhaav dena deserve hi nhi krta h 🔥🔥ATTITUDE TOH DEKHO 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂”

A third user commented, “Itne bure din agye hai kya bhai aap logo k ki iske sath selfie lene k lie indore se aye 😢 😂”

What are your thoughts on Ananya Panday getting trolled by netizens for her behaviour with fans and while comparing her with Shehnaaz Gill? Tell us in the comments below.

