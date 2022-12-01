Shehnaaz Gill is currently grabbing all the eyeballs over her upcoming talk show, Desi Vibes. Rajkummar Rao, and Ayushmann Khurrana have been the initial guests and the latest one is Vicky Kaushal. Netizens are furious as a paparazzi member ended up calling her ‘Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif’ in front of the Uri star. Scroll below for all the details.

If one remembers, Shehnaaz introduced herself as ‘Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif’ on the Bigg Boss 13 premiere. She eventually garnered a lot of name and fame with her unfiltered attitude. She’s already roped in for two big Bollywood projects – Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and 100% and now wants to be called ‘India Ki Shehnaaz Gill.’

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yesterday, Shehnaaz Gill and Vicky Kaushal posed on the sets of Desi Vibes. The duo colour-coordinated in mustard ethnic attires. They were quite comfortable as they posed with each other and Sana could be seen continuously hugging the Govinda Mera Naam actor in admiration.

It was during this interaction that a paparazzi member yelled, “Kya baat hai…Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif.” To this, Shehnaaz looked at Vicky Kaushal and he responded, “Ye India Ki Shehnaaz Gill hai.” The actress could be seen thanking him for his answer.

SidNaaz fans definitely took offence and began slamming the media person in the comments section.

A user wrote, “Pandey ji apna muh band karo thoda Woh pure india ki Shehnaazgill hai wohi rhegi”

Another commented, “Ye chotu apna muh band kyun nahi rakhta agar kuch acha nhi bol sakta toh muh band rakhna chahiye..kabhi guru ki video ki bat karega kabhi punjabi ki Katrina..she has told multiple times that she wants to be known as india Ki Shehnaaz.. #Sidnaaz”

“Yeh jo bhi chilaaya hai media mein se kisi din pitega baby se .. jab woh bol chuki India ki Shehnaaz Gill toh inke jang lage dimaag mein ghusti nahi hai kya yeh ekk baat,” another reacted.

A comment read, “Pls ask your pandey ji to stop calling her Katrina. Respectfully she has an identity”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Entertainment updates!

Must Read: IFFI Jury Head Nadav Lapid Apologizes For Calling The Kashmir Files ‘Vulgar’ & ‘Propaganda’: “My Aim Was Never To Insult People Who Have Suffered”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News