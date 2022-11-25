Shehnaaz Gill recently thanked Sidharth Shukla at an event while receiving an award and her video went crazy viral on the internet. It left the #SidNaaz fans emotional and we won’t lie, we were left teary-eyed too. Now, there’s a video of Sana doing the rounds on the internet where she’s singing ‘Dil Ko Karaar Aya’ which starred her rumoured late boyfriend and actor Sidharth opposite Neha Sharma. The video will definitely leave you feeling a turmoil of emotions and keep the tissues handy. Scroll below to watch the video.

Shehnaaz is very popular on social media with over 13 million followers on Instagram. She’s so humble and down to earth and often meets her fans with so much warmth and that’s the reason why they love her so much. Talking about her latest video, Sana can be seen singing Sid’s song with her friends.

In the video, Shehnaaz Gill can be dressed casually in a hoodie that she paired with black flared trousers. Her expressions in the video are too cute to miss out on and take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

How pretty she looks here!

Now, reacting to Shehnaaz Gill’s video on Instagram, a user commented, “Look at her eyes missing Sidharth so much ❤️❤️❤️#sidnaaz”

Another user commented, “This is called #shehnaazgill Precisely taking #sidharthshukla legacy forward #sidnaaz”

A third user commented, “Tujhe per hai Pyara aya sana.”

Meanwhile, the song ‘Dil Ko Karaar Aya’ was released two years ago and starred late actor Sidharth Shukla with Neha Sharma.

What are your thoughts on Shehnaaz Gill singing the late actor’s song? Tell us in the space below.

