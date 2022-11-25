South Korean actor O Yeong-su is well known for playing the role of Oh Il-nam in the Netflix survival drama Squid Game. In the series, his performance as a seemingly vulnerable old man role gave rise to his worldwide popularity, and bagged several awards including Golden Globe Award and Primetime Emmy Award nomination.

However, now the latest report revealed that the South Korean actor has been indicted on charges of s*xual misconduct. The alleged case goes back to 2017 when the veteran actor allegedly improperly touched a woman’s body. Scroll down to know more.

As per an AFP report, South Korea‘s prosecutor indicted O Yeong-su without detention on Thursday for allegedly improperly touching a woman’s body in 2017. The Suwon District Prosecutor’s Office further claimed that the reports published in the local media about the Squid Games actor “is not factually incorrect.” However, not many details were revealed by the prosecutor. It is also unclear whether he will be seen in Squid Game season 2.

Following the news, local reports said Seoul’s culture ministry decided to stop airing a government commercial — about its regulatory innovation — featuring O. Previously, several figures in South Korea’s film industry — including late filmmaker Kim Ki-duk and actors Cho Jae-hyun and Oh Dal-su — have faced s*xual assault allegations.

“Squid Game” — which imagines a macabre world in which marginalised people are pitted against one another in traditional children’s games that turn deadly — became Netflix’s most popular series launch ever, drawing 111 million fans in less than four weeks after debuting in 2021.

It is still one of the most popular shows on the platform. The show‘s success has amplified South Korea’s increasingly outsized influence on global popular culture, following global fame won by the likes of K-pop band BTS and the Oscar-winning film “Parasite”.

