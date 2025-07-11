We last saw Karthi in a cameo role in Nani’s HIT: The Third Case. According to Cine Josh, news has emerged that Nani is expected to return the favor by joining the cast of Karthi’s film Marshal (formerly Karthi 29) in a cameo role. Before settling on the name Marshal, the project was referred to as Karthi 29.

Production officially began at Prasad Studios in Chennai following a puja ceremony. Other cast members include Mollywood star Nivin Pauly, along with Kalyani Priyadarshan, Vadivelu, and Sathyaraj.

Who Is The Director Of Marshal?

Marshal is an ocean adventure period drama set in the 1960s in the Rameshwaram region of Tamil Nadu. It is directed by Tamizh and is his second directorial venture. His directorial debut was Taanakkaran.

Marshal’s crew includes cinematographer Sathyan Sooryan, music composer Sai Abhyankkar, and editor Philomin Raj. It is produced by S.R. Prakash Babu and S.R. Prabhu.

What’s Next For Karthi After Marshal?

Karthi’s other upcoming films include Kaithi 2, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj; Sardar 2, directed by P.S. Mithran; and Vaa Vaathiyaar, directed by Nalan Kumarasamy. These projects are actively in development. Additionally, the fourth installment in the hit HIT franchise, which will feature Karthi as the protagonist, is also in the pipeline.

What’s Next For Nani?

Nani’s next on-screen appearance as a protagonist will be in The Paradise. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film features music by Anirudh Ravichander and cinematography by G.K. Vishnu. Sudhakar Cherukuri produces it under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas. This pan-India venture is expected to be released theatrically on March 26, 2026.

