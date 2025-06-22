HIT: The Third Case, starring Nani, was a commercial success at the box office and is now available to stream on Netflix. However, a plagiarism allegation has emerged from scriptwriter Vimalavelan. According to his account, he registered his script with the South Indian Film Writers’ Association on August 4, 2021. A year later, on August 8, 2022, he sent the synopsis of that script to Nani, the protagonist of HIT: The Third Case, intending to collaborate with Nani on a project based on the script.

However, no further communication took place between them. Vimalavelan discovered that HIT 3 was based on his script only after the film was released, and he watched it in the theatre. He said the film was almost entirely based on his script, although he acknowledges that minor changes were made. As per Live Law, Vimalavelan provided details highlighting the similarities between HIT 3 and his script.

What Actions Did Vimalavelan Take Against The Makers Of HIT 3 Before Approaching The Court?

Vimalavelan reportedly took two steps, but no progress was made as no action was taken. He first filed a complaint with the South Indian Film Writers’ Association against the makers of HIT 3 and submitted the necessary evidence. He also reportedly sent a cease-and-desist legal notice to the filmmakers, asking them to stop infringing on his intellectual property. However, the makers did not respond.

How Did The Court Respond?

As this is the initial stage of the court proceedings, Madras High Court Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy issued notices to the makers of HIT 3.

What Does Vimalavelan Want?

The scriptwriter seeks a declaration that HIT: The Third Case is an adaptation of his script and wants to prevent the makers from further infringing on his copyright. He also aims to stop them from transferring or assigning the movie’s rights to any other party.

According to Live Law, Vimalavelan does not wish to undergo pre-suit mediation under Section 12A of the Commercial Courts Act. Furthermore, he is requesting access to the financial records related to the film and is seeking 20% as compensation for damages.

