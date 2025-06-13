Kaithi 2 is on its way, and the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial is already generating buzz, thanks to a rumour about the addition of a new cast member, Anushka Shetty. According to CineJosh, she is expected to play the role of a lady don. Meanwhile, Gulte speculates that since the story will explore the past of Karthi’s character, she might portray his wife. However, there is no official statement from the makers, and these remain unconfirmed reports for now.

In the 2019 action thriller, there was no female lead. The story revolved around Dilli (played by Karthi), a father’s fight to rescue his daughter. However, in the second installment, reports are rife that there will be an actress playing a prominent role. For the sequel, there’s buzz about actress Anushka Shetty possibly joining the cast playing a don or Karthi’s wife.

It is also reported that Kaithi 2 will be Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next directorial venture. Filming is expected to begin after the release of Rajinikanth’s Coolie. Lokesh is currently juggling the post-production of Coolie and the pre-production of Kaithi 2.

What Is The importance Of Kaithi 2?

Kaithi (2019) was the first film in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU). The film starred Karthik Sivakumar, known as Karthi, in the titular role. It was followed by Vikram in 2022, with Kamal Haasan in the lead and a cameo appearance by Suriya. Then came Leo, featuring Vijay as the protagonist. Each new installment in the franchise was even more financially successful than the last.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for a sequel to Kaithi since 2019. However, Lokesh Kanagaraj took on other projects in the meantime, expanding the universe and introducing audiences to new characters within the franchise.

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Next Release

Coolie, releasing on August 14, 2025, is Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next directorial venture. Superstar Rajinikanth plays the lead role, while Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is confirmed to appear in a cameo. Interestingly, Aamir Khan and Lokesh Kanagaraj are expected to collaborate on a full-length film after Kaithi 2.

Telugu style icon Nagarjuna also plays a prominent role in Coolie, and actor-writer-director Upendra is part of the ensemble cast as well. Other notable names associated with the project include Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, and Shruti Haasan.

