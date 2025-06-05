Looks like fans hoping to see Aamir Khan return as the wide-eyed alien from PK will have to keep waiting because the superstar has officially shut down all rumours of a sequel. But don’t be too disappointed! Aamir has something super exciting lined up.

No PK 2, But A Superhero Action With Lokesh Kanagaraj On Cards

Rumours had been swirling for weeks that Aamir Khan would return as the alien in a sequel to his 2014 blockbuster PK. But the actor has now made it clear during a recent media interaction. As per Bollywood Hungama, he said, “PK 2′ is a rumour. I don’t know anything about it.” Instead, he dropped a bomb by confirming a superhero project with Tamil blockbuster director Lokesh Kanagaraj, known for films like Vikram, Kaithi, and Leo. “Lokesh and I are working on a film. It belongs to the superhero genre. It’s a big-scale action film and will go on floors in the second half of 2026,” Aamir added.

What We Know About Aamir Khan & Lokesh Kanagaraj Project?

Sources close to the development reveal that Lokesh is currently working with his trusted team of writers to develop the idea into a full-fledged script. The filmmaker will present the first draft to Aamir Khan once it’s ready. While the film is still in its early stages, both camps are reportedly quite enthusiastic about the concept. If all goes well and if Aamir greenlights the script, the yet-untitled film is likely to go on floors in mid-2026.

This marks an exciting South-meets-Bollywood collaboration that fans didn’t see coming. Apart from the untitled Lokesh-Aamir film, Mr. Perfectionist is also working with Rajkumar Hirani for a biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke. Khan, who was last seen on screen in Laal Singh Chaddha, also has Mahabharat in the lineup.

Dadasaheb Phalke Biopic & The Dream Of Mahabharat

While gearing up for the release of Sitaare Zameen Par on June 20, Aamir has already set plans for a biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke, the father of Indian cinema. He confirmed that he’s reuniting with PK director Rajkumar Hirani for the project. Talking about the film, Aamir shared in the same interview, “The Dadasaheb Phalke film is definitely being made. Raju and I are working on it.”

And then there’s Mahabharat, Aamir Khan’s passion project for over 25 years. He explained, “When you are making Mahabharat, you are not making a film. Aap yagna karne nikal rahe ho. You need to prepare, which I am trying to do. Whether my dream will be fulfilled or not, I can’t say right now. Until I don’t walk on that path and I don’t have a basic foundation in front of me, I can’t answer this question.” While he hasn’t locked anything yet, he confirmed that the journey has begun, even if the destination is still uncertain.

As per Times of India, when asked which of his old films could have a sequel, Aamir said 3 Idiots, Dil Chahta Hai, and Sarfarosh have the potential. He even joked about a Dil Chahta Hai sequel showing the trio going through mid-life crises and therapy.

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News

Must Read: Parivarik ManuRanjan: Pankaj Tripathi & Aditi Rao Hydari Team Up For A Family Drama Like No Other

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News