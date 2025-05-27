Coolie is one of the most highly anticipated Indian films in recent times. Considering the names attached to the magnum opus, it is already carrying a crazy buzz among cinephiles, and it is expected to be a complete riot at the box office. But before it starts its record-breaking spree during the theatrical run, the film is already making headlines due to a massive salary charged by Rajinikanth. Even Lokesh Kanagaraj is taking home a staggering amount as his remuneration. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Coolie carries the potential to be a historic success

The upcoming Tamil action entertainer marks Thalaiva and Lokesh’s debut collaboration, which is the biggest factor behind the hype it is currently enjoying. Besides this, the film features some special cameos, and there are theories about the connections with LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe), making it a hot property. Also, the promotional material that has come out so far has taken the hype to the next level.

What is the budget of Coolie?

Coolie being a potential all-time blockbuster, makers have spent money like anything to make it a grand affair. Backed by Sun Pictures (Kalanithi Maran), the magnum opus carries a massive budget of 350 crores. Yes, you read that right! The biggie has a price tag of 350 crores, which is the production cost excluding print and publicity expenses.

How much salary did Rajinikanth charge for Coolie?

As per Pinkvilla’s report, Rajinikanth has charged a mind-blowing 150 crores as his upfront salary, making it the record-breaking upfront remuneration in the history of Indian cinema. If compared to the budget, Thalaiva is taking home 42.85% of Coolie’s budget as his remuneration, which is simply crazy.

What is Lokesh Kanagaraj’s salary for Coolie?

Besides Rajinikanth, Lokesh Kanagaraj has also charged a bomb amount for the upcoming biggie. It is learned that the filmmaker has charged a salary of 50 crores, marking his career-best paycheck.

Coolie already recovers over 200 crores

Despite such crazy salaries, makers are in comfortable position as Coolie has already made huge recoveries. It is learned that the film has already earned around 240 crores from non-theatrical deals, and the makers are expecting huge profits through box office earnings.

