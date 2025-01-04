Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth are perhaps the two most iconic stars in Indian cinema. The two acting legends, from two different industries, share a bond that fans across the country appreciate. While their on-screen legacies have always inspired audiences, their off-screen friendship has also been a subject of admiration. From acting together in films like Hum to recently collaborating on the Tamil film Vettaiyan, their bond has only strengthened over time.

Over the years, Rajinikanth has often spoken about how Big B has been a mentor and inspiration in his life. In a nostalgic reflection, the superstar shared the life advice that Amitabh gave him decades ago, which continues to guide him to this day.

“One Should Always Keep Themselves Busy” Is The Mantra Rajnikanth & Amitabh Bachchan Follow

Amitabh Bachchan’s influence on Rajinikanth extends beyond cinema, delving into life lessons that resonate with everyone. The latter has always regarded Amitabh as a role model. Reflecting on their friendship, Rajinikanth shared how a simple yet impactful piece of advice from the Bollywood icon helped him navigate life and career challenges. During an older interview with Doordarshan, the Jailer star revealed this advice to the public.

Amitabh advised, “One should keep oneself busy. That is the most important, especially when you become 50 and above,” Rajnikanth continued, “He’s also often told me the importance of doing what I like to do without bothering about ‘what would people say,’ and I live by it.” Besides sharing Big B’s advice, Rajnikanth himself had a few suggestions for young actors. “First of all, enjoy your work. They should enjoy acting, and that is very important,” the actor revealed.

It is safe to say that both the actors live up to their words. It’s no secret that Big B always keeps himself busy doing something. At 82, he continuously acts in movies and does his show Kaun Banega Crorepati. He most recently won the hearts of the fans with an energetic performance in Kalki 2898 AD. On the other hand, Rajnikanth loves his work, and that’s the reason why he is going strong at the age of 74. The actor is set to next star in Coolie by Lokesh.

