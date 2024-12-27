Amitabh Bachchan is a living legend in Indian cinema and has been an acting institution. However, amid all the superstardom, there have also been times when his life was marred by turbulence. One of the most challenging phases of his life was when he suffered a grave financial loss during the late 1990s. This happened after his production company, Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Limited (ABCL), went bankrupt. This resulted in a humongous debt of almost 90 crores and several legal cases against him. During the audio launch of the film Vettaiyan, Big B’s co-star from the movie, Rajinikanth, recalled the difficult phase in the actor’s life.

Rajinikanth Recalls Amitabh Bachchan’s Tough Times

According to India Today, Rajinikanth revealed in the audio launch of Vettaiyan, “When Amit ji was producing films, he broke into a big loss. He was not even able to pay his watchman. His Juhu home came into Public Bidding. The whole Bollywood was laughing at him… The world will just wait for your downfall.”

He furthermore said, “In three years, he did all the ads, KBC earned all the money and bought back three homes along with the Juhu home on the same street. He is such an inspiration. He is 82 years old, and he is working for 10 hours a day.”

Rajinikanth said that despite being the son of the legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan struggled to make a name for himself in the film industry. The megastar also revealed an interesting trivia that the Kalki 2898 AD actor was the classmate of former Prime Minister Of India, Rajiv Gandhi. He said, “Amitabh ji’s father is a great writer. He could have done anything for the influence he had. But without family influence, he came to a career alone… Once, Amitabh ji had a terrible accident. At that time, Indira Gandhi had gone to a conference abroad. When she came to know about the accident, she immediately came to India. Only then did everyone know that Rajiv Gandhi and Amitabh ji had studied together.”

After his cult quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati became a huge success, and Amitabh Bachchan started his glorious second innings in the industry. At 82, Big B is still a force to be reckoned with. Vettaiyan marked Bachchan and Rajinikanth’s coming together after 32 years.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood features.

Must Read: When Hema Malini’s Father Tried To Keep Her & Dharmendra Away From Each Other: “He Used To Immediately Sit Next To Me But…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News