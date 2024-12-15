Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 is enjoying an extraordinary run in different parts of the globe. It completed 10 days in theatres yesterday and has already broken several box office records and established new ones. According to a recent update from Saudi Arabia, the magnum opus has emerged as the sixth biggest Indian film in terms of footfalls, surpassing Rajinikanth’s Jailer, Yash’s KGF Chapter 2, and Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The market for Indian films in Middle East countries has grown significantly in the last few years. While Bollywood is dominating the market, other industries are also making a mark. Speaking particularly about Saudi Arabia, Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo, and Rajinikanth’s Jailer had impressive runs last year. This year, the Pushpa sequel is doing a roaring business in the country.

As per trade analyst Nishit Shaw, Pushpa 2 has registered an impressive 52.6K footfalls at the Saudi Arabia box office. This is the number for the first 9 days, and with day 10 minting massive numbers, admissions are going to surge significantly. With this number of 9 days, the magnum opus has surpassed Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal (46K footfalls), Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 (48K footfalls), and Jailer (49K footfalls).

With 52.6K footfalls, Pushpa 2 has emerged as the sixth biggest Indian film in terms of footfalls. Among films from the South, it’s the second biggest film after Leo (61.5K footfalls) at the Saudi Arabia box office.

Top 10 Indian films in Saudi Arabia in terms of footfalls:

Jawan – 292K

Pathaan – 171K

Dunki – 74K

Tiger 3 – 64K

Leo – 61.5K

Pushpa 2 – 52.6K (9 days)

Jailer – 49K

KGF Chapter 2 – 48K

Animal – 46K

Manjummel Boys – 40K

In its lifetime run, Pushpa 2 is expected to surpass Leo, Tiger 3, and Dunki, thus grabbing the third spot on the list. It’ll be interesting to see which film can surpass Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and Pathaan.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

