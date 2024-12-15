Paramount’s IMAX exclusive re-issue of Interstellar is proving its popularity among cinephiles as it gets a hike in theatres and an extension. The sci-fi epic saga is by Christopher Nolan. It features an ensemble cast led by the exceptionally talented Matthew McConaughey, along with Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Bill Irwin, Ellen Burstyn, and Michael Caine. It was re-released in the theatres last Friday.

Due to its re-release, the movie has moved closer to F9:The Fast Saga’s global total. It is the ninth film in the Fast and Furious franchise and was released in 2021. The movie had earned $726.22 million worldwide. Nolan’s film is now less than $3 million away from F9’s global haul. The 2021 movie was led by Vin Diesel alongside Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, John Cena, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Michael Rooker, Helen Mirren, Kurt Russell, and Charlize Theron.

Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar is steadily moving towards the $200 million milestone upon its re-release. Trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report stated that the sci-fi saga starring Anne Hathaway collected a decent $990K on the second Friday, experiencing a drop of only -28.2% from the first Friday when it re-released in the theatres.

Seeing the movie’s popularity, the exhibitors decided to increase the number of theatres from 165 to 321. It has also gained an extra week in the cinemas. The Interstellar reissue has reached a $9.5 million cume and has lifted the domestic total to $197.5 million. It is around $2.5 million away from hitting the $200 million mark. It is reportedly eyeing a $2.5 million to $3.5 million during its second three-day re-release weekend in North America.

Adding the new domestic gross to the $526.53 million international total, the film’s worldwide collection has reached $724.01 million. It is currently the #135 highest-grossing film of all time and less than $3 million away from reaching F9’s $726.22 million global haul and becoming the #133 highest-grossing film of all time.

Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar, led by Matthew McConaughey, was re-released in the theatres on December 6.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

