Having spent the ‘00s charming audiences with swoon-worthy roles, McConaughey decided he’d had enough. For about a decade, he was the rom-com leading man. From making hearts flutter in The Wedding Planner (yep, J.Lo-approved) to teaching Kate Hudson how to lose a guy in 10 days and even helping Sarah Jessica Parker with a Failure to Launch, McConaughey dominated the feel-good romance scene. But by 2009, after wrapping up Ghosts of Girlfriends Past with Jennifer Garner, the Texan heartthrob hit a creative crossroads.

“I wanted to try some other stuff,” he later shared, but Hollywood didn’t feel it. The industry had him pegged as the rom-com golden boy, and stepping out of that lane wasn’t encouraged. So McConaughey made a bold call: he quit. For two years, he ghosted Hollywood entirely.

The hiatus wasn’t exactly glamorous. Those two years were filled with “scary” moments. McConaughey wrestled with uncertainty, even toying with becoming a high school teacher or a wildlife guide. Hollywood, meanwhile, wasn’t shy about their disapproval. “They were like, ‘Well, f*** you, dude,’” McConaughey admitted. But were they staying in his comfort zone? Not an option.

When he returned in 2011, McConaughey wasn’t here to play safe. He traded rom-com charm for gritty intensity in The Lincoln Lawyer, marking the start of what fans and critics call the McConaissance.

The next few years saw him flipping the script on his career. He dove into darkness in Killer Joe, embraced indie brilliance in Mud, and brought the heat (literally) in Magic Mike. Then came the Dallas Buyers Club. That transformative role earned him more than an Oscar. It earned him a legacy. And just to keep us on our toes, McConaughey turned around and blew our minds again in Interstellar.

The lesson here? Reinvention is badass. McConaughey didn’t just escape the rom-com box; he torched it, delivering some of the most excellent performances of the past decade.

From How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days to winning an Oscar, McConaughey’s journey is the ultimate Hollywood glow-up. All right, all right, all right indeed.

