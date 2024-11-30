Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad? Iconic. The fallout? Terrifying. In a candid sit-down with The Hollywood Reporter, Margot spilled on the dark side of fame that had her this close to walking away from acting for good.

It turns out that stepping into Harley’s chaotic boots had some sinister baggage. Margot opened up about dealing with stalkers, death threats, and a whole lot of fear after the movie dropped. Things got so intense she had to hire a security team—on her dime. “I’ve had to learn along the way,” she shared, reflecting on how no one prepped her for the downsides of the spotlight.

The Suicide Squad fandom might be massive, but it wasn’t all love letters and fan art. For Margot, it was “the worst-case scenario of how big and scary it can get.” And she didn’t sugarcoat her frustrations. “I wish someone had explained those things to me early on,” she admitted. “I wouldn’t have resented the position I found myself in because I would’ve known what I was getting into.”

That reality check? It hit hard. Fame didn’t just change her day-to-day—it reshaped her entire career. “You need always to do a job that can financially support that lifestyle,” she said, pointing out that doing indie films forever wasn’t an option when safety costs were so high.

At one point, she seriously thought about throwing in the towel. Who could blame her? But instead of quitting, Margot powered through. Her story is a gut-punch reminder that while fame seems glamorous, it can be downright dangerous.

For fans, it’s simple: love your faves, don’t cross the line. Because no role—no matter how badass—is worth putting someone’s safety on the line.

Margot Robbie’s journey from “I might quit” to Hollywood powerhouse? A testament to her grit. Fame’s price tag might be steep, but she’s proven worth every ounce of that spotlight.

