The sequel to 2019’s Joker, Joker: Folie a Deux, has added a new element to Arthur Fleck’s arc by introducing Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn. While the original film delves into Arthur’s life and struggles, the second chapter confuses fans with the new character, leaving them questioning whether she is real or simply a part of Arthur’s mind.

In Joker: Folie a Deux, the story continues from where Joker left with Arthur in Arkham Asylum for his trial following his killing spree as the famed villain. During his time at the asylum, Arthur meets Harley Quinn, known as Lee, and while much of the film is centered on their relationship, it suggests that Lee might not even be honest. In the movie, both are patients and quickly form a romantic connection. While Harley is obsessed with Arthur’s Joker persona, the two share a joint delusion, reflecting the film’s title, Folie à Deux.

In the first half of Joker: Folie a Deux, it seems possible that Harley or Lee could be a figment of Arthur’s imagination as no other character acknowledges her, and she appears to move freely in the asylum. However, later events confirm that Lee is accurate. The first major clue is when she steals a television from a shop window and another when Arthur’s lawyer discusses her. Moreover, when Harley appears in court, one person watches her, confirming her existence. Although Lee is accurate, it remains unclear whether every scene involving her is real.

Despite Lee being honest in Joker: Folie a Deux, there were instances when she and Arthur were manifestations of his mental illness. The most obvious was when Arthur and Lee performed lavish musical numbers. Many of these scenes were marked by blackout edits and intense lighting, which medical experts suggest may reflect Arthur’s split personality. However, some real moments aren’t, like Arthur’s song after seeing Harvey Dent on TV advocating for the death penalty. The most debated scene is Arthur and Lee’s sex scene in Arkham’s solitary confinement. Though it appears grounded in reality, it’s implausible that Arkham would allow Lee access, especially considering Arthur’s trial for multiple murders. Ultimately, Joker: Folie à Deux blurs the line between reality and imagination, leaving viewers as astray as its characters.

