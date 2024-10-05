Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga starrer Joker 2’s verdict is getting more disappointing each day. Now, its CinemaScore rating is one of the worst compared to other comic book movies, including the other DC films. From Man of Steel to The Suicide Squad and even The Flash received better ratings than Joaquin Phoenix’s movie. Even compared to the MCU movie The Marvels, this 2024 release is way behind. Keep scrolling for more.

The film’s debut weekend at the box office is also not looking so bright and promising. It is tracking to open lower than The Flash and The Marvels, two of the biggest disasters of 2023. However, the movie has received a better welcome in some foreign locations, for example, in Korea and Italy. We would have to wait for the numbers in the US and overall to predict its course at the box office, but it’s disappointing from this point of view.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Joker: Folie a Deux is the first comic book movie to receive a D on CinemaScore. The Flash, led by Ezra Miller, and MCU’s The Marvels received better scores on the site last year. Post-COVID, only one movie received a disastrous score besides Joker 2, and that was The Exorcism. It is truly shocking for cinephiles. Meanwhile, the 2019 movie had a B+ on CinemaScore.

Other DC movies’ CinemaScores are Man of Steel [A-], Batman V Superman [B], Suicide Squad [B+], Wonder Woman [A], Justice League [B+], Aquaman [A-], Shazam! [A], Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey [B+], Wonder Woman 1984 [B+], The Suicide Squad [B+], Shazam! Fury of the Gods [B+] and The Flash [B]. Joker 2 is worse than some of the most criticized Marvel flicks. The Marvels and Ant-Man 3 also earned B on the CinemaScore. The worst had been 2015’s Fantastic Four with its C- score and 2019’s Hellboy with a C.

Let’s see how the movie does on its opening weekend, which was previously expected to be $140 million worldwide.

More about Joker 2-

The film’s official synopsis states, “Arthur Fleck is institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love but also finds the music that’s always been inside him.” It is a musical, and the film’s reported budget is a massive $200 million.

Joker 2 by Todd Philips, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, was released in the US on October 4.

For more Hollywood news, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Transformers One Box Office (Worldwide): Collects Almost 6% More Of Its Production Budget As It Inches Closer To $100M Mark!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News